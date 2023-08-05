More promotions on cards in admin cadre ahead of elections

When asked about the matter at an event at the secretariat on 30 July, the state minister highlighted the appointment of deputy commissioners (DC).

He said 20 of those who have been withdrawn from the DC post are of 22nd batch (joined in 2003).

"We hope they will be promoted to joint secretary soon. The meeting of superior selection board has already ended. That is why they have been withdrawn. The DC post is equivalent to a deputy secretary," he added.

Sources at the public administration ministry said the 22nd batch of BCS admin cadre has been taken into consideration for promoting those officers to joint secretaries this time.

Several officers from defunct economic cadre, which has been merged with the admin cadre, are also being considered for promotion to the post of joint secretary.

Besides, several officials who were deprived in the past (due to negative intelligence reports) have also been included in the list. Overall around 200 officials are likely to get promotion as joint secretaries.

Earlier, in November last year, 175 deputy secretaries were made joint secretaries.