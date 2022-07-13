Bangladesh

Muhammad Imran named as Bangladesh ambassador to the US

Prothom Alo English Desk
The government has appointed Muhammad Imran, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, as the ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

Imran will succeed Md Shadidul Islam, the current Bangladesh ambassador in the US, reports news agency UNB.

Imran is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his illustrious diplomatic career, Imran has served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh Missions abroad such as Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa, said the foreign ministry.

Imran also served as the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata and Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan (with concurrent accreditation to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan).

He was also the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.

A medical graduate from Mymensingh Medical College, Imran obtained Diploma in Development Diplomacy from Germany and completed a course on Humanitarian Law from International Institute of Humanitarian Law at San Remo, Italy.

He is married to Zakia Hasnat and blessed with two daughters.

