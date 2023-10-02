Awami League hasn’t keep their commitment, claims minority leaders

The leaders of minority communities have alleged that the ruling Awami League hasn’t kept their election-time commitments over ensuring the safety and the rights of the community. The people of the minority community are disgruntled with this. They have been in a movement for a long time to realise the promises made by the ruling party before elections.

Leaders of religious and ethnic minority communities raised concerns over their security as the government didn’t keep their word.

The term of the incumbent Awami League-led government that came to power for the third consecutive term winning the 11th general elections in December 2018 will end on 29 January next year.

As per the constitution, the next election must be held within 90 days before the end of the parliament’s current term on 29 January. The countdown for the national polls will start from 1 November. The people concerned feel that if another parliamentary session sits before the polls and the commitments are not realised, then there is no hope left.