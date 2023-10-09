Ruling party cannot guarantee a fair election: Rehman Sobhan

Speaking as a panelist during the seminar, former election commissioner Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain (Retd) said, the people have not been able to vote after 2008. The institutions have disintegrated. If countries like the Maldives and Nepal can hold elections, why can’t Bangladesh? The political personalities of Bangladesh must answer this question. He said that none of the political parties in the country practice democracy, adding that this circumstance has been brought about by a flawed democratic system and faulty political culture.

He said, political leaders stand guard outside the polling centres. They decide who will be able to cast their votes and who won’t. This is not in the law. It is the responsibility of the election commission to look into this.

Former election commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain said that the country will fall into further danger if the next national election is not free, fair and inclusive. He said, why have we had to face the visa policy and sanctions? It is because the institutions of the country are not functional and the last two elections were not credible. The people have lost their trust. It is essential for the political parties to hold dialogue and come to an understanding.

Executive officer of the non-government organisation Brotee, Sharmin Murshed, said that while the development indicators have been on n upward curve over the last decade or so, the democracy indicators have been on a downward trend. She said, the state of human rights has been going down too. The opposition parties lack trust in the government. They feel that their very existence will be in threat if they cannot come to power. The people want a peaceful handover of power.

Sharmin Murshed feels that the 2014 and 2018 elections killed the democratic process. She said, the abolition of the caretaker government system has hit the democratic system hard. Those in power, do not want any caretaker, they are scared of losing power. Those in the opposition do not want to join any election under a party government. There needs to be political reforms in the country.