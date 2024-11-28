47th BCS circular published, 3688 officers to be recruited
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published circular of 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. A total of 3,688 officers including non-cadre posts would be recruited through this BCS.
The age would be counted from 1 November.
A BPSC notification published on its website said the number of cadre post is 3487 and non-cadre post is 201. Some new posts have been included in this BCS.
Online application for the 47th BCS exams would begin at 10:00am on 10 December and continue till 11:59pm on 31 December.
The details of the 47th can be found on this link.
Of the 3,478 cadre posts, 200 would be recruited in administration cadre, 100 in police, 168 in agriculture cadre and 1361 in health. Moreover 1883 would be recruited in professional cadres, 929 teachers for general education cadre, nine teachers for government teachers’ training colleges, 27 lecturers for Government Madrasa-e-Alia and 12 for instructors of polytechnic institutions and technical teacher’s college.
Moreover, 41 would be recruited in ninth grade non-cadre posts, 154 in tenth grade posts and six in twelfth grade posts.