47th BCS circular published, 3688 officers to be recruited

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published circular of 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. A total of 3,688 officers including non-cadre posts would be recruited through this BCS.

The age would be counted from 1 November.

A BPSC notification published on its website said the number of cadre post is 3487 and non-cadre post is 201. Some new posts have been included in this BCS.

Online application for the 47th BCS exams would begin at 10:00am on 10 December and continue till 11:59pm on 31 December.

The details of the 47th can be found on this link.