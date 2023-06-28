People enjoying hassle-free Eid journey: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that the homebound people are enjoying a hassle-free and safe Eid journey ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha this year, reports BSS.
"There is no suffering for home-bound people on buses, trains, and launches and they are enjoying a safe and hassle-free journey ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, just as it was during Eid-ul-Fitr," he said.
Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said this while exchanging views with the newspersons at his official residence here this morning.
Quader also expressed gratitude towards the officials for their dedication and the combined efforts of all in making the Eid journey smooth and comfortable for everyone.