People enjoying hassle-free Eid journey: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that the homebound people are enjoying a hassle-free and safe Eid journey ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha this year, reports BSS.

"There is no suffering for home-bound people on buses, trains, and launches and they are enjoying a safe and hassle-free journey ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, just as it was during Eid-ul-Fitr," he said.