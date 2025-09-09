Chhatra Dal files complaints of vote rigging in DUCSU election to VC
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, has alleged vote rigging in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election.
A delegation from Chhatra Dal, led by its president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin, filed the allegations to the Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday around 5:30pm.
During the verbal complaint to the university administration, Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan was present, along with the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, and other relevant officials.
Chhatra Dal raised three main allegations before the university authorities: A significant presence of Jamaat-Shibir activists at the eight entry points to the university, alleged affiliations of top university officials with Jamaat-e-Islami and vote rigging in the election.
Speaking on the allegations, Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam said, “Since the afternoon, there has been a large gathering at the eight entrances of the university. This election is not for Jamaat-Shibir — it is the university’s election. But their overwhelming presence makes it seem like it’s a Jamaat election. Yet the administration is so submissive, they’ve taken no action. We strongly condemn this. A clash could break out at any moment. We demand an explanation from the administration.”
Accusing the university administration, he further stated, “Today, we are officially saying that the top officials of Dhaka University’s administration have been completely ‘Jamaatized’.”
Explaining why he holds this view, Rakibul Islam said, “We have seen various irregularities surrounding the DUCSU election. We submitted complaints to the administration, but have yet to receive any response.”
In response to the allegations made by the Chhatra Dal president, Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan said that he had received reports of gatherings at several university entry points after 4:00pm. Stating that action had been taken, he said, “Since then, we’ve been in communication with the police and the home advisor to deploy additional law enforcement personnel. We are closely monitoring the situation. If needed, we will again speak to the police to ensure that security has indeed been increased.”
Regarding allegations of political affiliations within the administration, the Vice-Chancellor stated, “I have never been personally affiliated with any political party. I have no interest in political parties. However, I welcome any opinions that serve the interests of this university.”
Addressing claims of vote rigging, he added, “Members of the media were present throughout the day. They entered various polling centres and observed the situation. Whenever irregularities were reported, we responded promptly. The vote counting process will be visible to the public. Therefore, there is no room for vote rigging in this election.”