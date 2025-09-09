Chhatra Dal files complaints of vote rigging in DUCSU election to VC

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, has alleged vote rigging in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election.

A delegation from Chhatra Dal, led by its president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin, filed the allegations to the Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday around 5:30pm.

During the verbal complaint to the university administration, Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan was present, along with the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, and other relevant officials.

Chhatra Dal raised three main allegations before the university authorities: A significant presence of Jamaat-Shibir activists at the eight entry points to the university, alleged affiliations of top university officials with Jamaat-e-Islami and vote rigging in the election.