Interim govt initiates better treatment for injured during student-people's uprising

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has planned to provide improved treatment for those injured during the student-peoples' uprising.

In this regard, the Chief Adviser's office sent a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Prothom Alo, stated that necessary medical boards with specialized physicians should be formed to ensure better treatment for the injured.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will take the necessary steps in this regard.

According to the recommendations of the medical board, patients currently undergoing treatment may be sent abroad for advanced care if needed.