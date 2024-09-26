Interim govt initiates better treatment for injured during student-people's uprising
The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has planned to provide improved treatment for those injured during the student-peoples' uprising.
In this regard, the Chief Adviser's office sent a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Prothom Alo, stated that necessary medical boards with specialized physicians should be formed to ensure better treatment for the injured.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will take the necessary steps in this regard.
According to the recommendations of the medical board, patients currently undergoing treatment may be sent abroad for advanced care if needed.
Additionally, "round-the-clock coordination cells" are to be established in hospitals to ensure better treatment and proper coordination.
Each cell will consist of four members: a physician nominated by the hospital authorities, a social welfare officer from the hospital or city welfare officer or an officer nominated by the Department of Social Services, and two student representatives.
The letter also states that the coordination cell will facilitate necessary coordination with hospital authorities, specialized physicians, the medical board, and the Health Services Division. If immediate action regarding the treatment of the injured is required, the coordination cell will inform the Health Services Division and the Chief Adviser's office.
According to Prothom Alo report, more than 18,000 people, injured in clashes and violence across the country centering the quota reform movement, anti-discriminatory student movement and the movement to topple the government in July and August, underwent medical treatment in hospital.