In light of the war situation in the Middle East, India is considering Bangladesh's request for additional diesel supply to ensure energy security.

In response to a question during the ministry's weekly briefing in New Delhi today, Thursday, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs disclosed this.

Randhir Jaiswal also mentioned that Sri Lanka and the Maldives have made similar requests.

He stated that the Indian government would make a decision after reviewing the country's needs and refinery capacity.