India is considering Bangladesh's request for additional diesel
In light of the war situation in the Middle East, India is considering Bangladesh's request for additional diesel supply to ensure energy security.
In response to a question during the ministry's weekly briefing in New Delhi today, Thursday, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs disclosed this.
Randhir Jaiswal also mentioned that Sri Lanka and the Maldives have made similar requests.
He stated that the Indian government would make a decision after reviewing the country's needs and refinery capacity.
Amid the conflict where the United States and Israel have attacked Iran, and Iran has counterattacked targeting US bases in Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other Gulf countries are experiencing disruptions in electricity and gas production.
Additionally, oil transportation through one of the most crucial global trade routes, the Strait of Hormuz, has come to a halt.
If this war continues for a long time, the energy crisis will intensify. To avert this crisis, the Bangladeshi government has requested India to supply additional diesel. This request was formally made to India by Dhaka through a letter sent on Wednesday.
During the foreign ministry's weekly briefing on Thursday, queries were made regarding this matter. It was asked whether, just as India extended help to its close neighbours during COVID-19, it has been approached by Bangladesh or others for assistance in rescuing stranded citizens in different countries or supplying fuel due to the conflict in West Asia.
In response, Randhir Jaiswal mentioned that India extensively exports refined petroleum products to neighbouring countries. Bangladesh has requested India for additional diesel supply, and this request is under consideration.
Jaiswal further highlighted the strong relationship between the two countries by mentioning that India supplies diesel to Bangladesh from the Numaligarh refinery, a practice ongoing since 2007. This supply continues via road, rail, and pipeline. In 2017, the two countries signed an agreement for diesel trade, with the contract being signed between India's Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation.
The diesel supply continues under this agreement. Jaiswal noted that Bangladesh's request for additional diesel will be considered based on refinery capacity and India's internal needs.
Yesterday, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met with Bangladesh's Minister of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat. After the meeting, representatives from both countries informed the media that Bangladesh had requested an additional fuel supply. Today, Jaiswal confirmed that the request is under consideration.
During today's briefing, two more questions arose. When asked whether the accused in the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi will be extradited to Bangladesh for trial or if Bangladeshi authorities will be permitted to speak with them, Jaiswal did not provide a direct answer.
He stated that there is nothing more to add beyond what the West Bengal government has already stated in its statement.
The second question was regarding the visit of Bangladesh’s DGFI chief to India and meetings with Indian officials.
In response, Randhir Jaiswal simply said that the DGFI chief visited India and may have spoken with Indian officials on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.