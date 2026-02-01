Shafiqur Rahman’s X post, Jamaat claims cyberattack
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has claimed that several social media accounts belonging to its senior leaders, including the official X (formerly Twitter) account of party ameer Shafiqur Rahman, were recently targeted in a cyberattack.
The party made the claim in a statement issued today, Sunday (1 February), saying that false statements were disseminated in the name of its ameer through the cyber intrusion.
According to the statement, issued on behalf of the party and sent by Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahbub Zubair, the information was confirmed by Jamaat’s central campaign team.
The statement said the attackers used a highly coordinated method to temporarily take control of the Jamaat ameer’s X account. However, the party’s cyber team was able to regain control of the account within a short time through swift action and existing security measures. As a result, the security of other accounts and platforms was also ensured.
It said that during the brief period of unauthorised access, an unwanted post was published, falsely attributing statements to the Jamaat ameer. The party made it clear that the post or content in question does not reflect the ameer’s views, opinions, or position in any way and is entirely false and misleading.
The statement urged everyone to remain alert regarding fake news, fabricated quotations, and misleading information. “We request the general public, media professionals, and social media users to exercise the highest level of caution against fake news, false quotations, and misleading content,” it said.
Spreading false information, identity impersonation, and creating or circulating distorted content are punishable offences under the law, the statement noted, adding that such acts are also ethically condemnable and harm the democratic environment.
The party further urged people to verify information only from official and credible sources and not to share any content without verification. It also requested users to report any suspicious or misleading content they encounter.
The Jamaat central campaign team said it remains fully committed to transparency, digital security, and maintaining public trust in communication, and added that further information would be shared if necessary.