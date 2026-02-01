Shafiqur Rahman’s X post, Jamaat claims cyberattack

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has claimed that several social media accounts belonging to its senior leaders, including the official X (formerly Twitter) account of party ameer Shafiqur Rahman, were recently targeted in a cyberattack.

The party made the claim in a statement issued today, Sunday (1 February), saying that false statements were disseminated in the name of its ameer through the cyber intrusion.

According to the statement, issued on behalf of the party and sent by Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahbub Zubair, the information was confirmed by Jamaat’s central campaign team.