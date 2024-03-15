Pirates shift hijacked ship again: Owners of MV Abdullah

The pirates anchored the ship 20 nautical miles off the coast of Garacad in Somalia around 1:00 pm Thursday (Bangladesh time). Later, the ship was anchored just seven nautical miles from the coast in the evening. Today, the ship was taken to a nearby area. It is assumed that the pirates are changing the place to retain their control over the ship.

Asked about this, Kabir Group’s media adviser Mizanul Islam told Prothom Alo, “We learned that the pirates have shifted the ship to another location. The crew members are alright.”

The pirates from Somalia took control of the vessel on its way from the Maputo port of Mozambique to the UAE at around 1:30 pm Tuesday (Bangladesh time). The ship is carrying some 50,000 tonnes of coal.