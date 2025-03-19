July Charter will set the future course of Bangladesh, Chief Adviser tells US Senator

The Chief Adviser said the government would hold elections in December if the political parties agreed to fewer reforms.

But, he said, the general elections would be held a few months later if the parties wanted a bigger package of reforms from the interim government.

“The election will be free and fair. It will be held in a festive mood. There will be big celebrations on election day, like the ones we have seen in the past,” the Chief Adviser said.

Professor Yunus further said the political parties would sign a July Charter once they agreed to the reforms proposed by the major commissions.

“The July Charter will set the future course of the country,” he said.

Peters appreciated the reform agenda of the government, saying the US was looking forward to a smooth democratic transition in Bangladesh.