Attack on Hero Alam: US to monitor violence closely

The incident of attack on Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam, an independent candidate of Dhaka-17 by-poll, has come up in the briefing of the US Department of State on Monday.

Voting to the Dhaka-17 by-poll held on Monday.

However, around an hour prior to the end of the voting, some people wearing 'Boat' symbol badges assaulted Hero Alam. Afterwards, they chased him out of the area. There were some policemen at the place of the assault. However, they did not do anything to protect Hero Alam.

According to the unofficial result, Awami League-nominated candidate Muhammad Ali Arafat won the Dhaka-17 by-poll with 28,816 votes. Arafat’s nearest rival, independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, with his "Ektara" symbol secured 5,609 votes.