Talks on declaring state of emergency are gossip: Home secretary

Home secretary Nasimul Haque Gani has said talks that are making rounds on the declaration of state of emergency are gossip.

He made the remarks while speaking to newspersons at the conference room of the home ministry at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.

Prior to this, he signed a standard operating procedure (SOP) with Australia to prevent human trafficking and illegal migration.

Replying to a query, Nasimul Haque said they have no information of any possible deterioration of law and order situation in the country and satiations remain under the control of the government.