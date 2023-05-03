Digital Security Act to be amended by Sept: Anisul Huq

Anisul Huq said the law was enacted to prevent cybercrime, not to snatch the freedom of press and initiative has been taken to reduce the misuse of the act.

If any allegation is found over the act, then it is sent to a cell for analysis, the law minister said adding action is only taken if the cell finds any element to file the case and before that no journalist is arrested.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, "The act won't be good for people anyway, no matter how the act will be amended. That's why we won’t accept its amendment. We demand the abolishment of the act."