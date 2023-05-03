Digital Security Act to be amended by Sept: Anisul Huq

The controversial Digital Security Act (DSA) will be amended by next September, said the law minister Anisul Huq, adding it, however, won't be abolished anyway.
The minister assured a committee has been formed to make the law acceptable to all, removing its problems.
In his speech as the chief guest, Anisul Huq came up with this assurance on Wednesday at a meeting at Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) office to mark the World Press Freedom Day.
He admitted that the DSA was 'misused' and 'abused' in the beginning of its application. The misuse has decreased as the government took initiative. Another initiative of amending the act has been taken to decrease its further misuse. The act will be made acceptable to all.
The law minister said a committee has been formed with the officials of the law and justice division, home ministry, foreign ministry and ICT ministry. The body has met two to three times as of now. The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights gave a 'technical note' over the Digital Security Act (DSA). The committee has almost finished the analysis of that note. Efforts are underway to amend the act by next September.
Anisul Huq said the law was enacted to prevent cybercrime, not to snatch the freedom of press and initiative has been taken to reduce the misuse of the act.
If any allegation is found over the act, then it is sent to a cell for analysis, the law minister said adding action is only taken if the cell finds any element to file the case and before that no journalist is arrested.
TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, "The act won't be good for people anyway, no matter how the act will be amended. That's why we won’t accept its amendment. We demand the abolishment of the act."