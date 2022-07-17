Indian army chief due Monday

Continuing with the "excellent" bilateral defence ties between Bangladesh and India, general Manoj Pande, the chief of army staff of India, has proceeded on a visit to Bangladesh from 18 July to 20, reports UNB.



This is the first foreign visit by general Manoj Pande since his assumption.

The army chief will commence his visit by paying tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives during the liberation war in 1971 by placing a wreath at Shikha Anirban Monday.