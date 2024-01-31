Govt to import LNG cargo from Singaporean firm to meet gas demand

The government will import a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG), having 3.366 million MMBtu, from the Vitol Asia Pte Ltd of Singapore at a cost Tk 4.29 billion to meet the growing gas demand in the country.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting, with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair, approved a proposal of state-owned Petrobangla in this regard.

As per the proposal, placed by the energy and mineral resources on behalf of the Petrobangla, each unit of the LNG will cost $9.93, a price lowest in the last two years.