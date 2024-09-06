Former shipping minister Shahjahan Khan arrested

The former lawmaker from the Madaripur-2 constituency also served as the shipping minister. He is also the acting president of the Bangladesh Workers Federation.

He was elected a MP contesting the poll as an independent candidate in 1986 for the first time from the Madaripur-2 constituency.

Later, he was elected MP from the same constituency with nomination from the Awami League in 1991, 1996, 2001, 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024.