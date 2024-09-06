Former shipping minister Shahjahan Khan arrested
Awami League presidium member and former minister for shipping Shahjahan Khan has been arrested.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) joint commissioner (North) Rabiul Hossain confirmed his arrest to Prothom Alo.
Rabiul Hossain said he was arrested from the Dhanmondi area of the capital on Thursday night.
The former lawmaker from the Madaripur-2 constituency also served as the shipping minister. He is also the acting president of the Bangladesh Workers Federation.
He was elected a MP contesting the poll as an independent candidate in 1986 for the first time from the Madaripur-2 constituency.
Later, he was elected MP from the same constituency with nomination from the Awami League in 1991, 1996, 2001, 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024.