Rally to prevent death by drowning

A month-long campaign has taken place in Banshkhali in order to prevent a silent epidemic-like death at alarmingly high rate due to drowning in ponds. This very important campaign was organised by the Banshkhali Times in association with Salma-Adil Foundation. In this congregation, the editor of the Banshkhali Times, Abu Obaida Arafat delivered the opening speech. The renowned personality of Banshkhali, Dr. Mawlana Hafez Shoaib Rashid Makki was present on the occasion as the guest of honou, said a press release..

He proudly represents Bangladesh as the Bangla translator of the Holy Hajj Khutba. Along with them, Banshkhali Upazila Education Officer Md. Nurul Islam, the general secretary of Banshkhali Sadharan Parishad, Chattogram Md. Ayub, the principal of Banshkhali Girls Degree College Shaheen Akter, and Medical Officer of Chittagong Medical College Dr.Asiful Huq spoke on the occasion.

Also speaking on the occasion were the executive editor of the Banshkhali Times Arkanul Islam, head of video content Reazul Haque Rifat.