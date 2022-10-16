Rally to prevent death by drowning

At the programme, founder of Salma-Adil Foundation, CFO of Top-of-Mind group, Lion MJF Salma Adil said, “The month-long campaign about death by drowning in ponds is the first of its kind in our country. The 30 organisations of Banshkhali have worked extremely hard and put in their heart and soul to carry the message of this campaign to the people. They have caused a positive revolution by their call for awareness about death of children. Salma-Adil Foundation is pleased to stand by this very important venture of the Banshkhali Times.”
Certificates were presented to the representatives of 30 voluntary organisations as a recognition of their contribution to the campaign by spontaneously taking part in the month-long awareness campaign and conducting various awareness activities.
The organisations involved in the initiative are Hajigaon Agrani Club, Muktadhara 16, Haniapara Juba Unnayan Sangstha,Banshkhali Bikiran Sangstha, Ekus!ey Foundation, Hridoye Puichori Blood Bank, Swapnotori Foundation, Bailchari Blood Donation Club, Krishaker Bazar Samajik Sangathan, Dakkhin Chhanua Chhatra Parishad, Chhanua Blood Bank, Sheelkup Union Blood Donation Club, Shekher Khil blood bank, Baharchora Union Blood forum, Arun Ranga Ekota Sangha, Swapno Kuri, Ilsha Swapnochura Sangha, Surja Tarun Club, Hazi Ehsan Alir Bari Ekota Sangha, Chand Khalifar Para Tarun Ekota Sangha, Gondamara-Boroghona blood bank, Ushar Alo Foundation, Srijani Sangskritik Sangsad. Faruk-Amin Help Carrier, Shilkup Oikko Sangsad, Poshchim Monkichar Al-Amin Sangathan, Shefa Pratibandhi O Rogi Klyan Sangathan, Dobate one percent, Alokito Ratnapur, Chiranjib Jalkadar etc.
During the whole month, along with online campaign, these organisations have arranged miking in own area, awareness congregation, rallies, roadshows, giving away leaflets, swimming competitions, showing videos by projector in big screen, awareness speeches in educational institutions and mosques. They also approached people from door to door to make the guardians understand the grave importance of awareness about death by drowning in ponds.
Guest of honour of the programme, professor of International Islamic University, Chittagong and Khatib Dr. Mawlana Hafez Shoaib Rashid Makki said, “The campaign conducted by the Banshkhali Times and Salma-Adil Foundation to prevent death by drowning in ponds is commendable in a word. I congratulate them for successfully carrying out a very important mission that engages the young generation of the society. I am grateful for honouring me in this programme. Insha Allah my attempts to further glorify the name of our country in front of the world will go on.”
Before the congregation, a huge awareness rally started from the college premises and circulated around Chechuria Bazar of Banshkhali main road and Khan Bahadur Bazar