ADB meeting: Participation trophy is all to Bangladesh

Adjacent to the media center are multiple briefing rooms, where officials and experts of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are often speaking to reporters on various significant issues.

At 10:00 am on Thursday (the third day of the 56th annual meeting of ADB in South Korea), the chief of ADB gender equality thematic group, Samantha Hung, was holding a scheduled briefing at the media center. She told the newsmen that the ADB aims to include gender equality to some 75 per cent projects of its sovereign and non-sovereign loans by 2030.

On the other side, a key session of the conference was underway, with representatives of ADB member countries presenting speeches on behalf of their respective nations. They shed light on various economic aspects and plans, in addition to prevailing setbacks and needs.