Workshop on WorldFish Carp genetic improvement held in Dhaka

Funded by USAID under Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition project and coordinated by WorldFish, a workshop on "WorldFish Carp Genetic Improvement Program" was organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

The workshop started with the opening remarks of the regional director of WorldFish South Asia region, Christopher Price. In the workshop, the director general of Bangladesh Fisheries, KH Mahbubul Haque was present as the chief guest.

The initiative also drew well-known figures, as well as private and public stakeholders related to carp production and research. KH Mahbubul Haque officially received the rapidly-growing WorldFish Generation Three (G3) Rohu on behalf of the department of fisheries.