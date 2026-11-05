Bustling fish market on the banks of Brahmaputra for nearly 200 years

As dawn breaks, boats begin arriving one after another on the banks of the Brahmaputra River. The calls of fishermen and the bargaining of traders fill Gatirghat in the Ramna area of Chilmari upazila, Kurigram.

Vendors arrange their fishes for sale, while buyers look for their preferred fish. Local fishermen claim that the market has operated in this way for nearly 200 years.

The market operates twice a day. The first session begins at 6:00 am and continues for about an hour, while the second starts at around 2:30 pm. Fishermen catch fish from the Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers and bring them to the market.

Around 150 boats arrive at the landing point during the two sessions. The fishermen say they have been selling fish at this landing point since the time of their forefathers.