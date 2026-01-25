Hexing moves to re-enter power meter business, despite official warnings

A powerful syndicate emerged during the previous government over the supply of power meters in Bangladesh’s electricity sector. China-based company Hexing made millions of taka by embedding itself in that network.

Through a joint venture with the government, it sold meters directly without tenders. The company is now once again moving to regain control over the meter business.

On 19 October, the Power Division issued a letter warning six electricity distribution companies across the country. The letter said Hexing, a prepaid meter manufacturer, has been blacklisted in several countries including India, Nepal and Kenya, and is involved in controversial activities and corruption. Distribution companies were advised to exercise caution and avoid any form of transactions or business relations with Hexing.

The letter also stated that recommendations to grant Hexing relief despite specific allegations of money laundering through fake billing must be halted. It further said that the withdrawal of all cases filed by the West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL) and the process of withdrawing allegations lodged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should be suspended.