Ex-minister’s ‘friends and family’ in meter business

The ousted government of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) set a target of distributing over 45 million prepaid electricity meters among consumers. Six distribution companies started importing the meters in this regard as well, which created a scope of business involving several billions of taka.

A clique of “friends and family” of former former state minister of power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid took control of the business.

Prothom Alo has collected information of procurement of prepaid meters by four out of six power distribution companies, including several local companies from the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC). Data have been found regarding connection of the people close to the state minister with the companies.

Relevant officials of the companies and the people involved with the import of the meters informed Prothom Alo that some of the meters were procured through a direct buying method while some were bought through open tender.