Dr Yunus-Tarique Rahman meeting to be held on 13 June in London

Talking to journalists at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office this morning, he said the meeting is expected to take place between 9:00am and 11:00am (London time) at the Dorchester Hotel in London where Prof. Yunus is staying during his visit.

"The chief adviser has invited our acting chairman...The meeting will be held at the hotel where Yunus is staying," Fakhrul said.

Responding to a query, Fakhrul said the issue was discussed in the BNP standing committee meeting last night and the committee has given Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman the authority to make decisions to this end.