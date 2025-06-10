Dr Yunus-Tarique Rahman meeting to be held on 13 June in London
The meeting between Chief Adviser Prof. Dr Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to be held on Friday, 13 June, in London during the CA’s 4-day official visit to the United Kingdom.
“The Chief Adviser, who is currently visiting the United Kingdom, is scheduled to meet BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London on 13 June,” confirmed BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Talking to journalists at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office this morning, he said the meeting is expected to take place between 9:00am and 11:00am (London time) at the Dorchester Hotel in London where Prof. Yunus is staying during his visit.
"The chief adviser has invited our acting chairman...The meeting will be held at the hotel where Yunus is staying," Fakhrul said.
Responding to a query, Fakhrul said the issue was discussed in the BNP standing committee meeting last night and the committee has given Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman the authority to make decisions to this end.
“I personally think that under the present political perspective it is a big event... Important event…It’s importance is immense,” he said.
The BNP Secrtary General hoped that the meeting could have significant implications for the country's political landscape.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus reached London today on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) aiming at enhancing bilateral relations.