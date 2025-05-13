Momtaz Begum remanded for 4 days
A Dhaka court has granted a 4-day remand of former Awami League lawmaker and popular singer Momtaz Begum for questioning on murder charges.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order today, Tuesday. A source in the court confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Sources at the court said the police appealed for a seven-day remand of the former lawmaker for questioning under the Sagar murder case filed with Mirpur police station in the capital. The court granted a four-day-remand for questioning after the hearing.
Earlier, on Monday night, the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Momtaj from Dhanmondi. The DMP confirmed her arrest through a text message.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DB joint commissioner Mohammad Nasirul Islam told Prothom Alo last night that the former lawmaker had been accused in several cases, including murder cases.
She was arrested from a house near the Dhanmondi Star Kabab around 11:00 pm last night. She was taken to the DB office after the arrest.
The popular folk singer was an Awami League lawmaker from the Manikganj-2 constituency for several terms.