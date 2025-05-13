Momtaz Begum remanded for 4 days

A Dhaka court has granted a 4-day remand of former Awami League lawmaker and popular singer Momtaz Begum for questioning on murder charges.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order today, Tuesday. A source in the court confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Sources at the court said the police appealed for a seven-day remand of the former lawmaker for questioning under the Sagar murder case filed with Mirpur police station in the capital. The court granted a four-day-remand for questioning after the hearing.