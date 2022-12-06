Bangladesh

Gaibandha-5 by–election likely by 15 January

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Gaibandha-5 by-election is likely to be held by 15 January, election commissioner Rasheda Sultana said Monday, reports UNB.

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and deputy speaker of the parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on 22 July, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by 20 October, 2022. Accordingly it was scheduled for 12 October.

But the EC cancelled the election because of “widespread malpractices” on the Election Day due to rampant irregularities.

Later, a three-member committee was formed to look into the irregularities.

Following the recommendations of the committee, the Election Commission took punitive actions against 133 officials including an additional deputy commissioner, five sub-inspectors and returning officer of the election.

The candidates of the Gaibandha-5 by-election are—Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan Ripon, Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shaheed Ranju, Bikalpa Dhara candidate Advocate Jahangir Alam, Independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

The constituency consists of Saghata and Phulchhari upazila and 339,743 people will exercise their right to vote franchise in the polls.

