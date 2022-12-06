Gaibandha-5 by–election likely by 15 January

The Gaibandha-5 by-election is likely to be held by 15 January, election commissioner Rasheda Sultana said Monday, reports UNB.

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and deputy speaker of the parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on 22 July, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by 20 October, 2022. Accordingly it was scheduled for 12 October.