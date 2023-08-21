Four physicians go ‘missing’ in Khulna: What the family members say

Younus uz Zaman, the advisor of the medical coaching centre, where these four were admitted, have been arrested by CID. The three female physicians were admitted in that coaching centre in 2015 while Lewis Sourav Sarkar was a student of the 2012 batch. Currently, Lewis is a teacher of that coaching centre.

The family members of the four missing physicians spoke to the media for the first time at Khulna BMA building at around 12:30 pm on Monday. They claimed that their children are very talented and secured GPA-5 in SSC and HSC exams. The accusation of they being involved with question paper leaking is not true. However, they admitted that all the four physicians had done coaching at a medical admission coaching centre, Three Doctors.

Nazia’s mother Nilufer Yeasmin said, at around 5:00 in the morning of 18 August, five to six persons entered their home. During that time her husband was at the mosque to say his prayers. Upon hearing from other people, he returned home. The people who entered the house told her husband that they came from CID office in Dhaka and will take Nazia with them. While taking away Nazia they provided a cell phone number to communicate, but no one received the call later when Nazia’s parents called the number. They don’t know where their daughter is for the last three days. She passed her FCPS surgery first part in July this year.