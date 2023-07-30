PM opens 50 new model mosques virtually

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened 50 more newly constructed model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country in the fifth phase, reports UNB.

With the new ones, 250 mosques have so far been built as part of the government’s move to construct 564 district and upazila-level model mosques at a cost of Tk 9.4 billion (9,435 crore) throughout the country.

The premier opened mosques in a virtual inaugural ceremony from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Earlier, she unveiled 50 mosques each in the first phase on 10 June, 2021, in the second phase on 16 January this year, in the third phase on 16 March and in the fourth phase on 17 April.