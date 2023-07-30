PM opens 50 new model mosques virtually

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened 50 more newly constructed model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country in the fifth phase, reports UNB.
With the new ones, 250 mosques have so far been built as part of the government’s move to construct 564 district and upazila-level model mosques at a cost of Tk 9.4 billion (9,435 crore) throughout the country.
The premier opened mosques in a virtual inaugural ceremony from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Earlier, she unveiled 50 mosques each in the first phase on 10 June, 2021, in the second phase on 16 January this year, in the third phase on 16 March and in the fourth phase on 17 April.
The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June, 2024.
The air-conditioned model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and prayers. Besides, there will be registration and preparation arrangements for hajj pilgrims, training centre for Imams, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner s well as arrangements for burial rites.
Apart from that, there will be car parking facility, Hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic book shop, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.
Being imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the prime minister has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.
The purpose of the project is to publicise Islamic culture and values as well as disseminate the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy.
Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having elevator facility with a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.
Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each while 16 mosques with a floor space of 2052.12 square etres are being constructed in the coastal areas under category C.
The 50 new mosques include Magura district model mosque and 49 upazila model mosques.
Cox’s Bazar Sadar Upazila and Phultala of Khulna district were virtually connected to the inaugural event where the local people including religious leaders, public representatives, politicians and government officials were present.
An audio-visual documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.
State minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan chaired the event moderated by principal secretary to the prime minister, Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah. Secretary for religious affairs Md A Hamid Zamadder delivered the welcome speech at the event.