Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman appointed as army chief

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the new Army Chief of Bangladesh, effective on 23 June 2024. With this appointment, he will be promoted to the rank of General, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. His tenure as Army Chief will last for three years.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed took over the command of Bangladesh Army as the 17th Chief of Army Staff on 24 June 2021.

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman assumed the duties of Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army on 1 January 2024.

An alumnus of Bangladesh Military Academy, he was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on 20 December 1985.