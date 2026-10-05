Authoritarian rule has fallen, but media freedom still not ensured: Matiur Rahman

In July-August 2024, a nationwide mass uprising brought down an authoritarian ruler and the system that had been entrenched in the country. The ruler fled the country. It was an extraordinary and almost unbelievable moment in our history, Matiur Rahman said.

He said, the interim government ran the country for nearly eighteen months. People had high expectations from that government, but in many respects those expectations were not fulfilled.

There were initiatives towards political and constitutional reform, but many did not progress very far. Some important recommendations of the reform commissions were not implemented at all.

During the interim government, newspapers, television channels and other media outlets faced considerable difficulties in operating freely, he went on today. Under various forms of pressure and fear, managements changed, editors were replaced, and many journalists were forced to leave their jobs.

Speaking from the experience of Prothom Alo, Matiur Rahman said, "I can say that we too went through an atmosphere of fear. Throughout that period, we faced pressure and threats from extremist groups. Hateful propaganda was carried out against The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, both inside the country and from abroad.

"In December 2025, extremists demonstrated in front of the Prothom Alo office for nearly seven days. These activities ultimately culminated in the burning and destruction of our office.On 18 December 2025, the Prothom Alo office remained on fire for almost the entire night. There was looting and extensive destruction of property. "

He said that only after everything had been burned down and destroyed did the law enforcement agencies clear the way for the fire brigade to arrive. Those responsible within the government did not give any direct or effective instructions to the police, RAB or members of the armed forces to prevent the destruction, he said.

The Prothom Alo editor went on to say, the interim government did establish a media reform commission that worked extensively on urgent and important issues concerning the media and proposed a range of short- and long-term measures. There was broad and positive consensus among journalists, editors and media managers on many of these proposals. Unfortunately, the interim government took virtually no initiative to implement them.