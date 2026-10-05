Authoritarian rule has fallen, but media freedom still not ensured: Matiur Rahman
The authoritarian rule in the country has fallen, but media freedom has still not been ensured, commented Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman. Referring to the first student strike and protest movement against the military rule of Pakistan at Dhaka University in 1962, he said that even today the demand remains for freedom of the press. He called upon the government to immediately take up the urgent task for media reforms.
Matiur Rahman was speaking on the issue of media freedom on the second day of the Bay of Bengal Conversation yesterday, Sunday, at a hotel in the capital.
Organised by the research institution Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), the three-day conference will conclude today, Monday.
At the outset of his talk, Matiur Rahman recalled the events of 1 February 1962. The first student strike against the military rule of Ayub Khan took place at Dhaka University. Among the many demands made were the demands for freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The Prothom Alo editor said that he himself had been part of the protest.
"Unfortunately," he said "We still have to remind those in power that freedom of speech and freedom of the press are not privileges. They are fundamental rights."
The interim government
In July-August 2024, a nationwide mass uprising brought down an authoritarian ruler and the system that had been entrenched in the country. The ruler fled the country. It was an extraordinary and almost unbelievable moment in our history, Matiur Rahman said.
He said, the interim government ran the country for nearly eighteen months. People had high expectations from that government, but in many respects those expectations were not fulfilled.
There were initiatives towards political and constitutional reform, but many did not progress very far. Some important recommendations of the reform commissions were not implemented at all.
During the interim government, newspapers, television channels and other media outlets faced considerable difficulties in operating freely, he went on today. Under various forms of pressure and fear, managements changed, editors were replaced, and many journalists were forced to leave their jobs.
Speaking from the experience of Prothom Alo, Matiur Rahman said, "I can say that we too went through an atmosphere of fear. Throughout that period, we faced pressure and threats from extremist groups. Hateful propaganda was carried out against The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, both inside the country and from abroad.
"In December 2025, extremists demonstrated in front of the Prothom Alo office for nearly seven days. These activities ultimately culminated in the burning and destruction of our office.On 18 December 2025, the Prothom Alo office remained on fire for almost the entire night. There was looting and extensive destruction of property. "
He said that only after everything had been burned down and destroyed did the law enforcement agencies clear the way for the fire brigade to arrive. Those responsible within the government did not give any direct or effective instructions to the police, RAB or members of the armed forces to prevent the destruction, he said.
The Prothom Alo editor went on to say, the interim government did establish a media reform commission that worked extensively on urgent and important issues concerning the media and proposed a range of short- and long-term measures. There was broad and positive consensus among journalists, editors and media managers on many of these proposals. Unfortunately, the interim government took virtually no initiative to implement them.
Recalling the rule of Sheikh Hasina
The scope for an independent media was extremely shrunken during the rule of Sheikh Hasina. Journalists and editors were imprisoned. There were cases brought against many. He said the Awami League government had stopped government advertisements in Prothom Alo and shut down the paper's online edition.
He said, "At one stage, the number of cases filed against me came close to eighty."
He recalled how, in early 2024, the military intelligence agency exerted tremendous pressure on the chief executive of the company to give up ownership of Prothom Alo. Behind that pressure was also an effort to remove the editor. "Had that government remained in power for a few more months, the management of Prothom Alo could have been taken away from us and handed over to a money-laundering business group, and I might no longer have been able to remain its editor," he said, adding that all this was done at Sheikh Hasina's behest.
"The political landscape has changed. Yet the fundamental issues behind our demands seem to have remained largely where they were all those years ago. It is deeply unfortunate that we still have to speak about those demands. How much longer will we have to wait?"
BNP's past two terms and expectations today
A fair general election was finally held on 12 February 2026. In that election, BNP secured a major victory and, after nearly nineteen years, returned to power.
He said, "During BNP’s two previous terms in government, from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006, I was the editor of Bhorer Kagoj and then Prothom Alo, respectively. During both periods, under BNP governments led by Begum Khaleda Zia, we enjoyed considerable freedom in practising journalism. In particular, during the 2001–2006 government, we strongly criticised many of its policies and actions. Yet this did not prevent us from having access to the Prime Minister or other leaders. We were not subjected to major harassment or legal action simply because of our criticism."
He remembers having heated arguments with Begum Khaleda Zia when she was Prime Minister. "At times," he said, "both of us became quite agitated during our conversations. But I never had to face punishment for expressing my views."
He added, "During that period, I also had disagreements and arguments with Tarique Rahman, then a young BNP leader and now the Prime Minister. There were debates between us in the pages of the newspaper as well. Those disagreements were ultimately resolved."
He brought up the matter of BNP’s commitments concerning the media in its 31-point political programme and election manifesto. He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in several meetings, has responded positively to expectations in this regard.
Risk of falling behind again
Saying that these commitments were important, Matiur Rahman continued, "Despite the commitments, no significant steps have yet been taken regarding a media commission."
He said that over the past few months, there have also been reports of unwelcome interference and changes in the internal management of some newspapers and television channels. Some editors and senior journalists are saying that they continue to operate under uncertainty and pressure.
He added that the government has completed only seven months of its tenure, and there is still considerable time ahead. But the urgent issues facing newspapers and the broader media need to be addressed without delay, "otherwise, we risk falling behind once again."
The Ministry of Information has expressed interest in introducing a system for auditing newspapers and clearing long-outstanding bills, but these initiatives have yet to be implemented.
There was also a meeting to discuss urgent reforms needed in newspapers, television and the wider media sector following the proposal to establish a Media Commission. Since then, however, we have heard little about the matter.
Prothom Alo's editor Matiur Rahman concluded by saying, "I repeatedly find myself thinking of that day sixty-four years ago, 1 February 1962. That day, we raised the demand for the right to speak, for freedom of the press. Through successive movements and struggles, Bangladesh’s political circumstances have changed again and again. The political landscape has changed. Yet the fundamental issues behind our demands seem to have remained largely where they were all those years ago. It is deeply unfortunate that we still have to speak about those demands. How much longer will we have to wait?"