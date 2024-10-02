Chief adviser to resume talks with political parties Saturday

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus is going to resume talks with different political parties from Saturday. Other advisers of the interim government will also be present in those meetings.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed this in a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy Wednesday.

He said the main agenda of these meetings will be providing updates regarding the progress of different reform commissions formed by the interim government. Besides, there will be talks on law and order in the country.