UK announces additional £4.5m for Rohingyas

The UK has extended funding to support Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh, providing an additional £4.5 million for vital humanitarian services.

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, announced the funding at a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) regional conference on the Rohingya crisis in Bangkok on Tuesday, said a press release.

Minister Trevelyan is attending the conference alongside Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.