Dengue: 64pc deaths within three days of hospitalisation 

The health authorities have estimated that some 64 per cent of deaths related to dengue fever have taken place within three days of hospitalisation as the patients are taking time before turning to hospitals for treatment.

Besides, the number of female dengue victims has been estimated to be more than double of the male victims, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press conference on Thursday.

Disclosing the latest information on dengue cases, the DGHS said the dengue cases have been rising across the country as three out of four dengue variants are active this year. Dengue, or its carrier Aedes mosquito, could not be controlled due to some loopholes in the actions.