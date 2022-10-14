Dengue: 64pc deaths within three days of hospitalisation 

Experts called for engaging a separate organisation to control mosquitoes, saying that unless a completely separate institution is entrusted with controlling the mosquito, there might be temporary improvement, but it will not sustain.
Some 22,517 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals until 12 October. Of them, 75 succumbed to the disease.
It was learnt analysing their medical record that 48 people or 64 per cent died within three days of hospitalisation while 18 lost their battle for life four to six days after going to hospital. The remaining nine passed away after seven to 30 days of their admission to hospitals.
The health directorate reported eight more deaths from the mosquito-borne viral disease on Thursday evening, taking the total death tally to 83. However, it did not disclose detailed information regarding the latest deaths in its press release.
Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (admin) of the health directorate and secretary general of Bangladesh Medicine Society, said, “Many people do not pay attention immediately after catching fever. Some come to hospitals only when the situation worsens. This is why the rate of death immediately after hospitalisation is high.”
Ikramul Haque, deputy programme manager of the health directorate’s disease control unit, said some 46 of 75 people who died from dengue fever this year are female. It means the number of female victims is more than double of the male victims.
On the condition of anonymity, an official of the World Health Organization (WHO) said about the possible reasons behind the higher death rate of women that women's ailments get less importance in a family. A male patient can easily call on a physician or go to hospital, but the situation is not that easy for a female patient.
Ikramul Haque also disclosed that the death rate is also higher among the children. Some 26 children aged below the threshold of 18 years have died from dengue fever this year. Of them, seven died in Dhaka Shishu Hospital.
Demography of dengue cases
The dengue cases normally remain within the capital city. But the scenario is in stark contrast this year as the viral disease has already been reported in nearly 50 districts.
After Dhaka, Chattogram division turned out to be the second in the context of high dengue cases. When it comes to district level, Cox’s Bazar reported the highest number of dengue cases in the country. Its outbreak turned severe among the Rohingyas residing in different camps in the district.
A total of 16,762 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals in the capital city. The maximum number of dengue cases has been reported from Mirpur and Uttara areas, followed by Mugdha, Keraniganj, Jatrabari and Dhanmondi. The Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital registered the highest number of deaths - 18 – related to dengue fever. It was followed by Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital as seven patients have died in each of the two hospitals so far.