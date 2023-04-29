15 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

A total of 15 more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, reports UNB.

Of them, 10 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the remaining five are undergoing treatment in hospitals in different parts of the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in its health bulletin on Saturday, said that some a total of 44 dengue patients are receiving treatment for dengue at hospitals across the country. Of them, 31 are admitted in hospitals in Dhaka.