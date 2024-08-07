New IGP orders all policemen to join duty within 24hrs
Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam has ordered all policemen, who fled during the turmoil or are absent from their respective workplaces, to join duty within 24 hours.
The IGP came up with the order while speaking at a press briefing held at police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.
"All policemen have to report to their respective workplaces by Thursday. We are not sitting idle; we are working. Many of us died and were injured during the violence," he said.
He also pledged to take various initiatives to make the police more people-friendly.
He commented that many of their colleagues have been killed and injured due to "unprofessional and ambitious" officers not following policies and violating human rights.
He emphasised the need to ensure the safety and quality of life for all police officers.
He said, "Everyone from Rajarbagh, headquarters, all metropolitan areas, and all districts must join their respective workplaces by tomorrow evening."