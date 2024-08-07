New IGP orders all policemen to join duty within 24hrs

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam has ordered all policemen, who fled during the turmoil or are absent from their respective workplaces, to join duty within 24 hours.

The IGP came up with the order while speaking at a press briefing held at police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

"All policemen have to report to their respective workplaces by Thursday. We are not sitting idle; we are working. Many of us died and were injured during the violence," he said.