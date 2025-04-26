Metro rail services disrupted, passengers suffer

Metro rail services in Dhaka were disrupted due to electric malfunction on Saturday afternoon, causing significant inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

The disruption occurred around 5:00pm when a train stopped abruptly upon reaching Shahbagh Station. At the same time, another train came to a halt at Agargaon Station, leaving numerous commuters stranded inside the trains and at various platforms.

Officials confirmed that the interruption was due to an electrical issue. As of 6:14pm, services had not yet resumed, heightening the frustration among waiting passengers.