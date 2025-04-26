Metro rail services disrupted, passengers suffer
Metro rail services in Dhaka were disrupted due to electric malfunction on Saturday afternoon, causing significant inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.
The disruption occurred around 5:00pm when a train stopped abruptly upon reaching Shahbagh Station. At the same time, another train came to a halt at Agargaon Station, leaving numerous commuters stranded inside the trains and at various platforms.
Officials confirmed that the interruption was due to an electrical issue. As of 6:14pm, services had not yet resumed, heightening the frustration among waiting passengers.
An official from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said, “At present, metro rail services are temporarily suspended. The fault occurred in the power supply system between Shewrapara and Shahbagh. Our teams are working urgently to resolve the issue. Work is going on, and services will resume as soon as the problem is solved.”
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it is unclear when metro services will resume.
This is not the first time Dhaka’s metro service has faced such difficulties. On 25 May last year, metro operations were similarly disrupted due to a technical fault, which took approximately an hour to fix.