Heavy rains in Chattogram: Landslides kill 22 in three days

Heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has continued across the Chattogram region for four consecutive days. Over the past three days, landslides and wall collapses caused by the rain have killed 22 people in three districts of the region. Seven of those killed on Wednesday were children.

The heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in Chattogram city for the second straight day. Floodwater, ranging from knee- to waist-deep, inundated several areas. Train services between Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar were suspended after railway tracks were submerged.

Experts and meteorologists say the amount of rainfall recorded in Chattogram this time cannot be described as entirely abnormal, but neither is it typical.

They noted that there was very little rain during the first 20 days of the Bengali month of Ashar, making the recent downpour appear unusually intense.

Such heavy rainfall is common during the monsoon when a low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal, they said, and that is what has happened this time.