Dhaka–Karachi direct flight resumes

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Bangladesh commenced today, Thursday as Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched its inaugural flight from Dhaka to Karachi.

The resumption of the direct flight after a hiatus of 14 years marks a significant milestone in strengthening connectivity and bilateral engagement between the two countries, says a press release.

The fully packed inaugural flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, for Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The flight was seen off by Adviser for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Sk Bashir Uddin; High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider; Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; and Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, along with other senior officials.