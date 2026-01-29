Dhaka–Karachi direct flight resumes
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Bangladesh commenced today, Thursday as Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched its inaugural flight from Dhaka to Karachi.
The resumption of the direct flight after a hiatus of 14 years marks a significant milestone in strengthening connectivity and bilateral engagement between the two countries, says a press release.
The fully packed inaugural flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, for Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.
The flight was seen off by Adviser for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Sk Bashir Uddin; High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider; Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; and Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, along with other senior officials.
The launch of the direct flight is being hailed as a positive and long-awaited development.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Adviser for Civil Aviation and Tourism underscored the importance of the Dhaka–Karachi route in enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism and strengthening people-to-people links.
He noted that Biman Bangladesh Airlines would gradually increase flight frequency and reduce airfares to make travel more affordable for the people.
He expressed hope that people of Bangladesh will visit Pakistan and explore its natural beauty, cultural heritage and diverse cuisines.
Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner recalled the vision of Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan aimed at enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
He said, "In view of the vision of the leadership and aspirations of the people of our two countries, during the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister /Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Dhaka in August last year, both sides agreed to take immediate measures for resumption of direct flights. Its operationalisation today would play a key role in enhancing youth, academic, cultural, business, people to people and familial exchanges."
The High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Government of Bangladesh, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and the Civil Aviation Authority for making the launch of the flight possible.
Passengers travelling on the inaugural flight expressed happiness and enthusiasm over the restoration of the direct air link, describing it as a milestone towards bringing the two countries closer.