Putin eyes Dhaka-Moscow productive ties to strengthen regional stability
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Bangladesh-Russia relations are based on well-established traditions of friendship and mutual respect.
"I am confident that they will continue to develop in a productive manner for the benefits of our peoples, and in the interests of strengthening regional security and stability," he said in a message to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
President Putin wished his Bangladesh counterpart sound health and success, as well as peace and prosperity to all citizens of Bangladesh, according to the Russian Embassy in Dhaka.
Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Bangladesh-Russis relations have been developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect.
In a message to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Russian Prime Minister said cooperation in the areas of trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian has been deepening steadily and ambitious joint projects are progressing.
"I am confident that active work along the government lines will be conducive to strengthening the entire gamut of practical interactions," he said, adding that this fully meets the interests of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.
On behalf of the government of the Russian Federation and on his own behalf, Prime Minister Mishustin extended congratulations on the occasion of National Day and Independence Day of Bangladesh.
He wished Dr Yunus sound health, well-being and success in his responsible position, as well as happiness and prosperity to the people of Bangladesh.