Russia will continue to support Bangladesh: envoy

Last year, Russia exported over 2.3 million tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh and this year the shipment crossed two million tonnes.

The state-run Russian energy company Gazprom, he said, has expressed interest to explore five more gas wells in the island of Bhola and more inlands.

The Russian envoy said the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is at the final stage and is expected to go into operation next year.

He said Russia was also interested in exporting LNG to Bangladesh.

The chief adviser also stressed widening economic and education cooperation and people-to- people ties between the two nations.