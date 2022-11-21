Power price at bulk level hiked by 19.92pc

The government has raised the bulk power tariff by 19.92 per cent with effect from December, 2022, reports news agency UNB.

Chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Md. Abdul Jalil announced the decision to raise the tariff disposing the review appeal of state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Monday.

The bulk power price has been increased to Tk 6.20 per kilowatt hour (each unit) from previous Tk 5.17 as per the decision.