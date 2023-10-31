UN urges all parties to refrain from violence, excessive use of force

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence or any excessive use of force or arbitrary detention.
The UN chief also stressed the need to respect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson of the UN secretary general, said this during a press briefing at the UN headquarters on Monday.
He said, “I have been asked about the situation in Bangladesh and I can tell you that the Secretary-General is concerned about reports of violence at political rallies in Bangladesh, in which at least nine people have died and innumerous people have been injured."
The Secretary-General “calls on all parties to refrain from violence or any excessive use of force or arbitrary detention. He also stresses the need to respect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Stéphane Dujarric added.
At the briefing, a journalist asked the spokesperson that the police arrested leaders of the main opposition. “My question, how could you believe that there can be an election which will be free, fair and inclusive, because somebody is attacking the opposition and arresting all rank and file and their family members?”
In reply, Stéphane Dujarric said, “We obviously are concerned by the violence. We still think that it is important that there be calm and respect for all people’s freedom to express themselves in advance of the elections. But I don’t think anyone wants to prejudge the elections."