Children become victims of abuse before the age of 10

“He was hanging out in a group nearby. My ball hit him and he came up to me and slapped me. Earlier, another man slapped me when my ball accidentally hit him,” said Abdul Subahan, an eleven-year-old boy, talking about these incidents with this correspondent on 5 June near Sowarighat area in the capital. Abdul Subahan is a fourth-grade student at Debidas Government Primary School.

Abdul Subahan recounted an incident where he was assaulted by a TikTok content creator for unintentionally appearing in their video at Rahmatganj football ground. He spoke about being frequently targeted by several older individuals while playing at the Rahmatganj ground.

Ten-year-old Lamia spoke about how she has been physically abused multiple times while performing household chores as her mother cooks for the labourers working at Sawarighat.

During the investigation, the correspondent encountered a seven-year-old child whose parents wished to keep their identity anonymous. The child displayed signs of being inattentive and rebellious. After seeking help from a psychiatrist, it was discovered that the driver who took the child to school had been inappropriately touching the child’s genitals. The parents were shocked upon learning this as the child had never confided in them.