Bangladesh to constructively engage with India, China and US, says expert

Executive Director of Bangladesh Centre for Indo-Pacific Affairs Prof Shahab Enam Khan has said Bangladesh should pursue a ‘no-exclusive-alignment’ policy, engaging constructively with India, China and the United States, the three major global powers reshaping the geopolitical and economic landscapes.

“But it should avoid any security arrangement that resembles military basing, bloc politics, or dependence on a single partner,” he told UNB when asked how the new government should recalibrate its foreign policy to maintain a strategic balance among India, China, and the United States.

“Bangladesh First will be the core philosophy of our foreign policy,” said Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, adding, “We aim to maintain good relations with all countries, especially our neighbours, based on respect and mutual benefit.”

In his first reaction to the media, the Foreign Minister said they want to get back to the foreign policy of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman which was very positive and expansive, stressing that the government wants to maintain a good relationship with each country while at the same time protecting the country’s interests.