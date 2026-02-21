New govt
Bangladesh to constructively engage with India, China and US, says expert
‘Reciprocity, transnationality, pragmatism’ should be key approach in Dhaka-Delhi ties
Executive Director of Bangladesh Centre for Indo-Pacific Affairs Prof Shahab Enam Khan has said Bangladesh should pursue a ‘no-exclusive-alignment’ policy, engaging constructively with India, China and the United States, the three major global powers reshaping the geopolitical and economic landscapes.
“But it should avoid any security arrangement that resembles military basing, bloc politics, or dependence on a single partner,” he told UNB when asked how the new government should recalibrate its foreign policy to maintain a strategic balance among India, China, and the United States.
“Bangladesh First will be the core philosophy of our foreign policy,” said Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, adding, “We aim to maintain good relations with all countries, especially our neighbours, based on respect and mutual benefit.”
In his first reaction to the media, the Foreign Minister said they want to get back to the foreign policy of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman which was very positive and expansive, stressing that the government wants to maintain a good relationship with each country while at the same time protecting the country’s interests.
Dhaka’s Relations with Delhi
Following the formation of the new government, the relations between Dhaka and Delhi have entered a cautiously optimistic phase, marked by renewed goodwill from both sides, foreign affairs experts say.
A significant gesture underscoring this positive momentum was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending an invitation to Tarique Rahman, signaling openness to constructive political engagement, a diplomat told UNB.
“Reciprocity, transnationality and pragmatism should be the key approach in Bangladesh-India relations, with red lines on sovereignty and security,” Prof Shahab, a global policy expert, told UNB.
He said both should create a rules-based framework that includes regular leader-level dialogue, a prudent mechanism to prevent border incidents, transparent agreements on trade, transit, water and faster dispute resolution.
The foreign affairs expert also highlighted the importance of deeper energy-grid and connectivity cooperation in place that benefits both sides, while keeping politics out of operational coordination.
“Both sides should focus on countering misinformation and disinformation campaigns,” said Prof Shahab, flagging the issue that hurts any relationship.
Inviting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his family to visit India, Indian Prime Minister Modi has said Bangladesh and India can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity as two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies.
“I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations, enhance regional cooperation, and advance our common goals in wide-ranging areas of connectivity, trade, technology, education, skill development, energy, healthcare, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges,” he said in a letter that was handed over to Prime Minister Tarique on Tuesday.
Trump Outlines Bilateral Roadmap
In his message to PM Tarique, US President Donald Trump said he expects the new Prime Minister to take decisive action to complete the routine defence agreements that would enable Bangladesh’s military to access high-end American-made equipment, which he described as the best in the world.
“President Donald Trump's congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman outlines a bilateral roadmap that reflects the era in which partnerships are defined by mutual deliverables,” said Prof Shahab.
He said the emphasis on ‘decisive action’ signals that Washington expects meaningful governance reforms as preconditions for deeper engagement.
The foreign affairs expert said President Trump's expressed confidence in US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen underscores a ‘sustained institutional commitment’ to the relationship.
“Bangladesh must now respond with strategic clarity, converting this multidimensional diplomatic opening into concrete outcomes that serve mutual and national interests within an increasingly transactional global order,” he said.
Regionalised Approach
Asked what realistic diplomatic pathway should Bangladesh pursue to ensure safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar, given prolonged stalemate and shifting regional geopolitics, Prof Shahab said Bangladesh must pursue a regionalised approach by building a coalition with ASEAN, China, India, Pakistan, and key Western partners.
He highlighted the importance of stabilising Rakhine through trade and investment to create an environment for returns based on economic opportunities.
“We need to shift from a fully humanitarian-driven to a trade-and-investment-driven approach, with international monitoring and verified conditions in Rakhine,” Prof Shahab said.
Despite the passage of eight years, the plight of the Rohingyas remains largely unchanged and the prolonged crisis has deepened despair within the camps and placed an increasing burden on host communities, while global attention and funding continue to wane.
Market-Access Diplomacy
Responding to a question on economic diplomacy, Prof Shahab said Bangladesh should move away from symbolism to market-access diplomacy.
“It should make EU GSP+/EPA the top priority, lock in UK preference continuity, and build a pragmatic US pathway which should include investment, standards, sectoral arrangements,” he said.
At the same time, Prof Shahab said it should link foreign policy directly to labour, compliance, green production, and export diversification to protect competitiveness.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed said Bangladesh has issues and challenges with all countries, which will be addressed through discussions at bilateral and multilateral forums.
“We want to look forward, keeping our backbone strong and straight. That backbone has now become stronger after a long time as the government came through people’s mandate. All now need to look at Bangladesh from a different perspective,” she told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sharing how the foreign policy of a democratic government should be.