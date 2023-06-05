Actions to be taken if ambassadors cross line: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said the government would take necessary steps if foreign diplomats cross the line.

The state minister came up with the disclosure in replying to the question of a newsman at his office at the foreign ministry on Monday.

The newsman questioned whether the meeting of Japanese ambassador Iwama Kiminori with the BNP leaders and the chief election commissioner (CEC) is tantamount to interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh.