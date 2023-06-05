Actions to be taken if ambassadors cross line: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said the government would take necessary steps if foreign diplomats cross the line.
The state minister came up with the disclosure in replying to the question of a newsman at his office at the foreign ministry on Monday.
The newsman questioned whether the meeting of Japanese ambassador Iwama Kiminori with the BNP leaders and the chief election commissioner (CEC) is tantamount to interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh.
Shahriar Alam replied, "I don’t know the ins and outs [of the meetings with the Japanese ambassador]. An incident occurred six months back. If any foreign ambassador is involved in that kind of activity which we think has crossed the line, we will definitely take actions after taking the issue into consideration. But till now we haven’t noticed anything like that."
Earlier, the Japanese ambassador met the BNP leaders on Sunday at the party’s chairperson office in the capital’s Gulshan. Before that, on Thursday, Iwama Kiminori went to the office of CEC Kazi Habibul Awal to discuss the election-related issues.