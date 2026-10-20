"Perhaps he did it with good intentions" - Jamaat Ameer on Ishraque’s display of weapons

Commenting on Ishraque Hossain’s resignation from the post of State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, said, “There is no scope for anyone to describe his actions negatively. However, if an elected representative and a state minister openly carries a firearm in broad daylight or points it at someone, he may have done so with good intentions. But there is no shortage of people in this society who might use it with bad intentions. They will use this as a reference. If you look at the matter from the perspective of civil conduct, that is the only point of objection. There is nothing to object to about his actions otherwise.”

Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks on Tuesday while answering journalists’ questions after a conference of former party associates and members organised by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram city unit at the GEC Convention Centre in Chattogram. He had earlier attended the conference as the chief guest. When asked about the role of the police, he said, “Ishraque has already said that on my behalf.”