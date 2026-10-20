"Perhaps he did it with good intentions" - Jamaat Ameer on Ishraque’s display of weapons
Commenting on Ishraque Hossain’s resignation from the post of State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, said, “There is no scope for anyone to describe his actions negatively. However, if an elected representative and a state minister openly carries a firearm in broad daylight or points it at someone, he may have done so with good intentions. But there is no shortage of people in this society who might use it with bad intentions. They will use this as a reference. If you look at the matter from the perspective of civil conduct, that is the only point of objection. There is nothing to object to about his actions otherwise.”
Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks on Tuesday while answering journalists’ questions after a conference of former party associates and members organised by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram city unit at the GEC Convention Centre in Chattogram. He had earlier attended the conference as the chief guest. When asked about the role of the police, he said, “Ishraque has already said that on my behalf.”
Earlier, Ishraque Hossain came under controversy after taking part in an anti-drug operation in the capital’s Gandaria area last Saturday while carrying a firearm. He later stepped down as State Minister for Liberation War Affairs. Saying that he had resigned at the Prime Minister’s direction, Ishraque said he had taken the decision to spare the BNP and the government from an “embarrassing” situation. However, he also maintained that he had done nothing wrong during the operation.
Commenting on the resignation, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Look, this was a matter of an internal party decision on their (BNP’s) part. Subsequently, a decision was made, and it was said that the Prime Minister had wanted this, which is why he resigned. Drugs are destroying society. He [Ishraque] has said that the police and other forces were present there. It would have been better if he had not been carrying a firearm. That is all.”
Earlier, addressing the conference of former party associates and members as the chief guest, Shafiqur Rahman said that students and the public had not shed blood in July for looters and extortionists. The people would never accept looting, extortion, or injustice and oppression under any circumstances. In the future, those responsible would have to account for every crime. Anyone who oppresses people, deprives them of their rights, or usurps what rightfully belongs to others would have to be held accountable.
The conference was chaired by Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram city unit. Special guests included Nurul Islam, central president of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir; Jamaat’s Assistant Secretaries-General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad and Muhammad Shahjahan; Nurul Islam, Ameer of Jamaat’s Dhaka South city unit and a Member of Parliament; Muhammad Selim Uddin, Ameer of Jamaat’s Dhaka North city unit; Shahjahan Chowdhury, a member of the central executive council and a Member of Parliament; Jasim Uddin Sarkar, former vice-president of Chittagong University Central Students’ union (CUCSU); and SM Farhad, general secretary of Dhaka University Central Students’ union (DUCSU).