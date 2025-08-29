Bangladeshis crossing border illegally handed over to BGB with respect: BSF DG

“In cases, when BGB could not verify the credentials, they were handed over to Indian agencies for deportation through established mechanisms,” said the BSF director general.

More than 2,400 cases of verification of Bangladeshi nationals’ identities are pending with the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi, Daljit Singh said.

“Some of them are pending for more than five years. We have also requested the BGB to take up the case with the concerned authorities to expedite the confirmation so that they are united with their families,” he said.