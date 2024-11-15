Former Barisal MP Golam Kibria arrested in Keraniganj
Jatiya Party presidium member and former member of parliament (MP) Golam Kibria Tipu was arrested and handed over to the Keraniganj police station in Dhaka.
He was detained from the Bir Baghair area of Konda Union in South Keraniganj on Thursday evening.
Golam Kibria Tipu was elected MP three times from the Barishal-3 (Babuganj-Muladi) constituency.
Syed Ali, a local resident of Baghair, said that Golam Kibria owns some land and a small house in the area.
Locals believed he had been hiding there since the fall of the government on 5 August.
However, no one had seen him until the previous evening, when he was spotted leaving his house.
The local people confronted him and called the police. He was then handed over to the authorities.
Mazharul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of South Keraniganj police station, confirmed that local residents had handed over the former Jatiya Party MP to the police. He assured that appropriate legal action would be taken.