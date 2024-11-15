Former Barisal MP Golam Kibria arrested in Keraniganj

Jatiya Party presidium member and former member of parliament (MP) Golam Kibria Tipu was arrested and handed over to the Keraniganj police station in Dhaka.

He was detained from the Bir Baghair area of Konda Union in South Keraniganj on Thursday evening.

Golam Kibria Tipu was elected MP three times from the Barishal-3 (Babuganj-Muladi) constituency.