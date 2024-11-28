No penny spent despite allocation of Tk 2.92b for 11 projects

Seven development projects of the foreign ministry are currently underway to build chancery complexes in Pakistan, Germany, Bhutan, Brunei and Saudi Arabia. These projects were undertaken in the 2024-25 fiscal at a budget of a total of Tk 1.43 billion, but not a single penny has been spent in the first four months in July-October of the current fiscal.

Similarly, the Law and Justice Division could spend no money from the allocation of Tk 1.49 billion for their four projects during this period.

People concerned said various factors following the change in power contributed to the stagnation of the 11 projects, involving a total of 2.92 billion, of the foreign ministry and the law and justice ministry.